Activist Hedge Fund Elliott Management Backs Away from Forced GlaxoSmithKline's Vaccines, Pharma Business Sale: The Times
- The Times of London reports that activist investor Paul Singer's hedge fund Elliott Management will not push the sale of GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s (NYSE: GSK) vaccines and pharmaceuticals business.
- Also, Elliott is not planning to push for cuts to Glaxo’s £5 billion research and development budget and will support GSK remaining in the U.K.
- The activists at Elliott have a track record for the break-up and sale of big companies. It has declined to comment.
- In April, Elliott Management had built a significant stake in the company.
- The British newspaper reports that Elliott has been speaking to shareholders and is also speculated to have had discussions with executives.
- Last week, GSK sold its entire stake in respiratory partner Innoviva in a $392 million deal, a move to simplify GSK’s business while creating a windfall that the pharma will be able to use to invest in its “strategic priorities.”
- Price Action: GSK shares are down 0.36% at $38.57 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Health Care Hedge Funds General Best of Benzinga