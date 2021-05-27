Legend Biotech-Janssen's Multiple Myeloma Cell Therapy Under Review In US
- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) has announced that the FDA accepted for priority review the marketing application submitted by Janssen Biotech Inc for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
- Cilta-cel is an investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy.
- The agency's target action date has been set for November 29.
- The submission is based on results from the pivotal Phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 study, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of cilta-cel.
- Updated longer-term follow-up data will be featured at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting next month.
- Price Action: LEGN stock closed at $37.54 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs multiple myelomaBiotech News Health Care FDA General