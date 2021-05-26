 Skip to main content

Belgium Stops JNJ COVID-19 Vaccine For Under 41 Years After One Death: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
  • Belgium is suspending vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine for people under the age of 41 following the death of a woman from severe side effects after receiving the shot.
  • "The Inter-ministerial conference has decided to temporarily administer Janssen's vaccine to the general population from the age of 41 years, pending a more detailed benefit-risk analysis by the EMA," said a statement issued by Belgium's federal health minister and seven regional counterparts.
  • There was no immediate comment from the European Medicines Agency or J&J.
  • Reuters reports that a woman below 40 died after being hospitalized with severe thrombosis and platelet deficiency.
  • Belgium has administered about 40,000 J&J shots, with 80% of those to people over 45 years old, the statement said.
  • J&J has said that no clear causal relationship has been established between the clots.
  • Last month, the EMA found a possible link between the vaccine and rare blood clotting issues but backed its overall benefits against any risks.
  • Belgium has asked for advice from the EMA to evaluate the connection between the woman's death and the J&J vaccine.
  • It did not say when it expected EMA's final opinion on it.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are down 0.37% at $169.45 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

