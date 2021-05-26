Emergent BioSolutions's Single-Dose Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Effective Even After Two Years of Vaccination
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) has announced two-year persistence data from its Phase 2 study evaluating its investigational chikungunya virus, virus-like particle (CHIKV VLP) vaccine candidate.
- The CHIKV VLP vaccine is the only single-dose VLP-based vaccine currently in clinical development for active immunization against chikungunya disease, the company said.
- Two years post-vaccination, serum neutralizing antibodies (SNA) responses were 19 times higher than pre-vaccination titers following a single adjuvanted 40 µg dose.
- All subjects in the single-dose regimen remained seropositive at their one-year and two-year visits.
- The vaccine candidate was well-tolerated, and no significant vaccine-related safety concerns were identified.
- The majority of solicited adverse events were mild or moderate, and the most frequent were local injection site pain.
- The company will publish the results of this study in the near term.
- The CHIKV VLP vaccine candidate received the FDA Fast Track designation in May 2018 and EMA PRIME designation in September 2019.
- Chikungunya virus is spread to people by infected mosquitoes.
- Price Action: EBS shares are up 2.44% at $57.99 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
