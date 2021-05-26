 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Emergent BioSolutions's Single-Dose Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Effective Even After Two Years of Vaccination

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 8:48am   Comments
Share:
Emergent BioSolutions's Single-Dose Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Effective Even After Two Years of Vaccination
  • Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) has announced two-year persistence data from its Phase 2 study evaluating its investigational chikungunya virus, virus-like particle (CHIKV VLP) vaccine candidate.
  • The CHIKV VLP vaccine is the only single-dose VLP-based vaccine currently in clinical development for active immunization against chikungunya disease, the company said.
  • Two years post-vaccination, serum neutralizing antibodies (SNA) responses were 19 times higher than pre-vaccination titers following a single adjuvanted 40 µg dose.
  • All subjects in the single-dose regimen remained seropositive at their one-year and two-year visits.
  • The vaccine candidate was well-tolerated, and no significant vaccine-related safety concerns were identified.
  • The majority of solicited adverse events were mild or moderate, and the most frequent were local injection site pain.
  • The company will publish the results of this study in the near term.
  • The CHIKV VLP vaccine candidate received the FDA Fast Track designation in May 2018 and EMA PRIME designation in September 2019.
  • Chikungunya virus is spread to people by infected mosquitoes.
  • Price Action: EBS shares are up 2.44% at $57.99 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Falls As Executives Face Questions As Part Of Botched Vaccine Probe
Cramer Weighs In On Beyond Meat, Snowflake, More
Emergent Initiates Quality Enhancement Plan For Troubled Baltimore Vaccine Facility
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
FDA Outlines Plan For Restarting Facility Inspections Halted Due To Pandemic
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Keytruda Snags Another FDA Approval, Moderna Slips On Revenue Miss, Chemocentryx Adcom
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ChikungunyaBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com