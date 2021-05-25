 Skip to main content

TG Therapeutics' Ublituximab-Umbralisib Combo Application Under FDA Review for Hematological Malignancies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 11:08am   Comments
  • The FDA has accepted for review TG Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: TGTX) marketing application seeking approval for ublituximab in combination with Ukoniq (umbralisib) for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).
  • The agency's action date is March 25, 2022.
  • The FDA also notified the company that it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss this application.
  • Ublituximab is the company's investigational glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody.
  • Umbralisib is a once-daily, oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon.
  • Price Action: TGTX shares are down 1.22% at $33.31 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar

