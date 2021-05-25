 Skip to main content

TLC Stock Jumps on India's Approval of Liposomal Amphotericin B As Black Fungus Treatment

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 8:42am   Comments
TLC Stock Jumps on India's Approval of Liposomal Amphotericin B As Black Fungus Treatment
  • India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization has approved Taiwan Liposome Company's (NASDAQ: TLC) marketing application for Amphotericin B Liposome for 50mg Injection for immediate import to aid in the country's emergency of acute liposomal amphotericin B shortage.
  • AmphoTLC is a liposomal amphotericin B injection indicated for severe systemic fungal infections such as mucormycosis, a serious fungal infection known as a black fungus.
  • With a high number of COVID-19 infections in India, the number of COVID-19 associated mucormycosis (CAM) cases has also been rising.
  • Yesterday, TLC's subsidiary InspirMed Inc presented data on the potential advantages of inhalable liposome formulations that can be used as prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19.
  • Price Action: TLC shares are up 27.6% at $6.24 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs IndiaBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

