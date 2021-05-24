Taiwan Liposome's Inhalable Liposome Formulations of Antiviral Drugs Show Promise In COVID-19
- InspirMed Inc presented data on the potential advantages of inhalable liposome formulations of antiviral drugs at the International Society for Aerosols in Medicine Congress.
- InspirMed is a subsidiary of Taiwan Liposome Company (NASDAQ: TLC), specializing in developing inhalable liposome formulation programs for severe acute and chronic pulmonary diseases.
- Pharmacokinetic studies on inhalable liposomal GS-441524 (ISPM21) and inhalable liposomal hydroxychloroquine (ISPM19) showed significantly higher lung concentrations than their conventional counterparts, giving the candidates the potential as prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19.
- GS-441524 is the main plasma metabolite of the antiviral prodrug remdesivir, which is approved in the US for COVID-19. GS-441524 holds several advantages over remdesivir, with better safety and efficacy profiles.
- Intratracheally administered ISPM21 had a long half-life of 22.8 hours, with significantly higher concentrations (over 200-fold) in the lung and comparable systemic exposure in the plasma than an equal dose of intravenously administered GS-441524 solution.
- At just 1% of the proposed oral dose of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, intratracheally administered ISPM19 had a longer half-life (around 2.5-fold) and higher exposure in the lung (~30-fold) than intravenously administered free hydroxychloroquine.
- ISPM19 nebulized into an aerosol exhibited a lung deposition rate (inhaled dose) of 26.67%.
- Price Action: TLC shares are up 3.3% at $4.4 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General