Why Did Scopus BioPharma's Stock More Than Double Today?

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 12:53pm   Comments
  • The FDA has signed off investigational new drug application of Scopus BioPharma Inc's (NASDAQ: SCPS) for CpG-STAT3siRNA, the company's distinctive immuno-oncology RNA therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers.
  • A Phase 1 clinical trial for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma will be initiated at the City of Hope.
  • CpG-STAT3siRNA encompasses both RNA therapy and immunotherapy by synthetically linking siRNA to an oligonucleotide TLR9 agonist, creating the potential for targeted gene silencing with simultaneous TLR stimulation and immune activation in the tumor microenvironment.
  • Price Action: SCPS shares are up 111.6% at $12.61 during the market session on the last check Monday.
