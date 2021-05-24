 Skip to main content

Janssen's Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Scores European Approval

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
  • The European Commission has approved Janssen's, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Ponvory (ponesimod), to treat adult patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis.
  • The EC approval of ponesimod is based on data from the Phase 3 OPTIMUM trial that met the primary endpoint of annualized relapse rate (ARR), with a rate reduction of 30.5% compared with teriflunomide.
  • Ponesimod also showed statistically significant superiority on one of the secondary endpoints, combined unique active lesions, and reduced the number of new inflammatory lesions on brain MRI by 56% at week 108 compared to teriflunomide.
  • The treatment had won FDA approval in March.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are down 0.20% at $170.62 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Briefs European Medicines Agency (EMA) multiple sclerosis Biotech News Health Care FDA General

