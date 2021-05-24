 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Merck's Keytruda/Chemo Combo Therapy Wins EU Backing For Esophageal Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 12:45pm   Comments
Share:
Merck's Keytruda/Chemo Combo Therapy Wins EU Backing For Esophageal Cancer
  • Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval for Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) combined with chemotherapy for esophageal cancer.
  • The recommendation is for the first-line treatment in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic carcinoma of the esophagus, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma in adults, whose tumors express PD-L1.
  • A final decision is expected in the second quarter of 2021.
  • The positive CHMP opinion is based on results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-590 trial, in which Keytruda plus 5-fluorouracil and cisplatin reduced the risk of death by 27% and disease progression or death by 35%, 5-FU and cisplatin alone.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.10% at $79.23 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK)

NGM Stock Tumbles After Aldafermin Flunks In Mid-Stage NASH Study
NGM Biopharma to Release Mid-Stage NASH Data Monday: What to Expect?
Disney And Chevron Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday
Oncolytics Pelareorep/Pembrolizumab Combo Therapy Shows Anti-Cancer Activity In Pancreatic Cancer
Iovance Shares Jump After Lifileucel Achieves 86% Response Rate In Melanoma Trial
Immutep Stock Gains on Encouraging Data from Early-Stage Solid Cancer Studies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Esophageal Cancer European Medicines Agency (EMA)Biotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com