Eli Lilly's Mirikizumab Improves Fatigue in Crohn's Disease Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 8:24am   Comments
  • As a part of a pre-specified analysis of the Phase 2 SERENITY study, new data showed that Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) mirikizumab improved fatigue in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease (CD) at 12 weeks. Improvements were sustained up to one year.
  • The results were presented at Digestive Disease Week.
  • "New data show that fatigue is more than a symptom of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. It can also be an important predictor for the severity of a person's disease", said the lead author of these analyses.
  • In SERENITY, patients treated with mirikizumab saw improved fatigue during the induction period of 12 weeks from baseline compared to placebo.
  • Mirikizumab is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that binds to the p19 subunit of interleukin 23.
  • Last month, the company scrapped its plans to seek approval for mirikizumab in psoriasis.
  • Price Action: LLY shares closed at $199.88 on Friday.

