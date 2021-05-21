Biogen, Ginkgo Bioworks In Gene Therapy Collaboration Worth $120M
- Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Ginkgo Bioworks have entered into a gene therapy collaboration to develop a next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based vectors production platform.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Ginkgo will utilize its cell programming platform and capabilities to enhance the AAV production titers of Biogen's gene therapy manufacturing processes.
- Ginkgo will receive an upfront payment of $5 million and is eligible for milestone payments up to an additional $115 million.
- Earlier this month, Ginkgo Bioworks announced a SPAC deal with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SRNG) that values the company at a pre-money equity value of $15 billion.
- Price Action: BIIB shares closed at $286.6 on Thursday.
