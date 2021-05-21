 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Biogen, Ginkgo Bioworks In Gene Therapy Collaboration Worth $120M

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 8:24am   Comments
Share:
Biogen, Ginkgo Bioworks In Gene Therapy Collaboration Worth $120M
  • Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Ginkgo Bioworks have entered into a gene therapy collaboration to develop a next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based vectors production platform.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Ginkgo will utilize its cell programming platform and capabilities to enhance the AAV production titers of Biogen's gene therapy manufacturing processes.
  • Ginkgo will receive an upfront payment of $5 million and is eligible for milestone payments up to an additional $115 million.
  • Earlier this month, Ginkgo Bioworks announced a SPAC deal with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SRNG) that values the company at a pre-money equity value of $15 billion.
  • Price Action: BIIB shares closed at $286.6 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB + SRNG)

Why Biogen's June 7 Aducanumab PDUFA Date Is A High-Risk, High-Reward Catalyst
Where Biogen Stands With Analysts
A Look Into Biogen's Price Over Earnings
'SPACs Attack' Recap: Looking Back At 8 SPAC Deals Plus Latest SPAC Headlines And Earnings
Biogen's Retinal Disease Gene Therapy Flunks Mid-Stage Study
Biogen Buys Acute Ischemic Stroke Candidate For One-Time Payment Of $18M
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs gene therapyBiotech News Health Care Offerings General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com