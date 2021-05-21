Takeda's Maribavir US Application For Post-Transplant CMV Infection Under Review
- The FDA has accepted for review Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's (NYSE TAK) marketing application for maribavir for cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection.
- The application under priority review is seeking maribavir approval CMV infection in those that are refractory with or without resistance (R/R), in solid organ transplant (SOT), or hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients.
- It is an inflection year for Takeda's pipeline, with up to six regulatory submissions and four potential approvals anticipated by the end of the fiscal year 2021.
- Maribavir is Takeda's fourth new molecular entity accepted for regulatory review in six months.
- Price Action: TAK shares are up 0.98% at $17.49 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
