Takeda's Maribavir US Application For Post-Transplant CMV Infection Under Review

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 8:16am   Comments
  • The FDA has accepted for review Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's (NYSE TAK) marketing application for maribavir for cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection.
  • The application under priority review is seeking maribavir approval CMV infection in those that are refractory with or without resistance (R/R), in solid organ transplant (SOT), or hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients.
  • It is an inflection year for Takeda's pipeline, with up to six regulatory submissions and four potential approvals anticipated by the end of the fiscal year 2021.
  • Maribavir is Takeda's fourth new molecular entity accepted for regulatory review in six months.
  • Price Action: TAK shares are up 0.98% at $17.49 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

