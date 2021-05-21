 Skip to main content

Aurinia's Lupkynis Shows Sustained Renal Response Rates In Lupus Nephritis Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 7:58am   Comments
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) has announced a supportive interim analysis of its AURORA 2 continuation study evaluating Lupkynis (voclosporin) in lupus nephritis.
  • Data will be presented at the upcoming European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2021 Congress in June.
  • Subjects who completed one year of treatment in Aurinia's Phase 3 AURORA 1 study were eligible to enroll in the continuation study (AURORA 2).
  • The interim analysis of AURORA 2 showed that subjects in the Lupkynis treatment arm sustained meaningful reductions in proteinuria, with no change in mean estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) at 104 weeks of treatment.
  • Proteinuria continued to improve with a greater reduction in UPCR from pre-treatment baseline to year two observed in the voclosporin arm compared to the control arm (-3.1 vs. -2.1 mg/mg).
  • A greater reduction in proteinuria between arms was observed between 1 and 2 years (1.0 vs. 0.6 mg/mg; voclosporin vs. control).
  • Renal function as determined by eGFR remained stable over 104 weeks in both groups compared to baseline assessments.
  • Mean eGFR: 79.6 vs 79.0 mL/min for the voclosporin arm and 78.9 vs 82.9 mL/min for the control arm.
  • Additionally, there were no unexpected new adverse events observed.
  • Price Action: AUPH shares closed at $12.82 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs lupus nephritisBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

