Immunome Secures Additional $4.3M Funding From DoD To Develop COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 10:04am   Comments
  • Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNMhas secured additional funding of $4.3 million from the Department of Defense (DoD) for the development of an antibody cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) to combat SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.
  • The additional capital comes less than a year after an initial DOD award of $13.3 million, bringing the total commitment to Immunome to $17.6 million.
  • The additional funding is to support the expansion of the clinical study following feedback from the FDA.
  • IND filing for IMM-BCP-01 is expected in late 2Q/early 3Q of 2021.
  • IMM-BCP-01 contains three monoclonal antibodies that bind to non-overlapping regions of the spike protein with picomolar affinity. The antibodies exhibit combinatorial effects in vitro against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants.
  • Price Action: IMNM shares are up 1.09% at $18.30 on the last check Thursday.

