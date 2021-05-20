Immunome Secures Additional $4.3M Funding From DoD To Develop COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail
- Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) has secured additional funding of $4.3 million from the Department of Defense (DoD) for the development of an antibody cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) to combat SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.
- The additional capital comes less than a year after an initial DOD award of $13.3 million, bringing the total commitment to Immunome to $17.6 million.
- The additional funding is to support the expansion of the clinical study following feedback from the FDA.
- IND filing for IMM-BCP-01 is expected in late 2Q/early 3Q of 2021.
- IMM-BCP-01 contains three monoclonal antibodies that bind to non-overlapping regions of the spike protein with picomolar affinity. The antibodies exhibit combinatorial effects in vitro against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants.
- Price Action: IMNM shares are up 1.09% at $18.30 on the last check Thursday.
