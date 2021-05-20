 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Omeros's Narsoplimab US Application Review Pushed By 3 Months, Shares Drop

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 10:00am   Comments
Share:
Omeros's Narsoplimab US Application Review Pushed By 3 Months, Shares Drop
  • Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) has revealed that the FDA needs additional time to review narsoplimab marketing application for hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA).
  • The new target action date is October 17, compared to the earlier date of July 17.
  • Omeros recently submitted a response to an FDA information request. FDA has classified the response as a major amendment, which requires additional time to review.
  • Price Action: OMER shares are down 12% at $14.92 on the last check Thursday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OMER)

Omeros: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com