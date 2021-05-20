Omeros's Narsoplimab US Application Review Pushed By 3 Months, Shares Drop
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) has revealed that the FDA needs additional time to review narsoplimab marketing application for hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA).
- The new target action date is October 17, compared to the earlier date of July 17.
- Omeros recently submitted a response to an FDA information request. FDA has classified the response as a major amendment, which requires additional time to review.
- Price Action: OMER shares are down 12% at $14.92 on the last check Thursday.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General