 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Veru Starts Enrollment In Late-Stage Sabizabulin Trial For COVID-19

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
Veru Starts Enrollment In Late-Stage Sabizabulin Trial For COVID-19
  • Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) has enrolled the first patient in its Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating sabizabulin (VERU-111) in high-risk hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • Sabizabulin an oral cytoskeleton disruptor with anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties.
  • The 300-subject trial is evaluating daily oral doses of 9mg sabizabulin for up to 21 days versus placebo.
  • Subjects in the sabizabulin and placebo arms will also be allowed to receive standard of care.
  • The primary efficacy endpoint will be the proportion of patients that die on study up to Day 60.
  • Secondary endpoints will include the proportion of patients without respiratory failure, days in ICU, Clinical Improvement, days on mechanical ventilation, days in the hospital, and viral load.
  • Enrollment is targeted to be completed by year-end.
  • Price Action: VERU shares are down 1.50% at $7.90 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VERU)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
Veru's FC2 Prescription Sales Boost Q2 Revenues
Veru: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com