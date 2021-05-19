Veru Starts Enrollment In Late-Stage Sabizabulin Trial For COVID-19
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) has enrolled the first patient in its Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating sabizabulin (VERU-111) in high-risk hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- Sabizabulin an oral cytoskeleton disruptor with anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties.
- The 300-subject trial is evaluating daily oral doses of 9mg sabizabulin for up to 21 days versus placebo.
- Subjects in the sabizabulin and placebo arms will also be allowed to receive standard of care.
- The primary efficacy endpoint will be the proportion of patients that die on study up to Day 60.
- Secondary endpoints will include the proportion of patients without respiratory failure, days in ICU, Clinical Improvement, days on mechanical ventilation, days in the hospital, and viral load.
- Enrollment is targeted to be completed by year-end.
