 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PolyPid's Single Pivotal Study Sufficient To Support Potential Approval Of D-PLEX100 For Infections After Colorectal Surgery

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 12:51pm   Comments
Share:
PolyPid's Single Pivotal Study Sufficient To Support Potential Approval Of D-PLEX100 For Infections After Colorectal Surgery
  • PolyPid Ltd (NASDAQ: PYPDhas received written responses from the FDA to a Type B meeting request that the company submitted regarding its development plan for its lead candidate, D-PLEX100.
  • The FDA indicated that PolyPid's proposal for a single Phase 3 pivotal study (SHIELD I) would be sufficient to establish clinical efficacy and safety to support approval of D-PLEX100 for the prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in colorectal surgery.
  • To date, over 200 patients are enrolled, and the topline data is expected by the end of 2021.
  • The trial's primary endpoint is the combination of incisional SSIs and mortality rate within 30 days post-surgery.
  • The trial will enroll a minimum of 616 patients, with a maximum of about 900 patients.
  • Price Action: PYPD shares are up 0.98% at $9.29 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PYPD)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Data In Breast Cancer, Curis, Evoke Slump On Earnings, Qiagen's Rapid COVID-19 Antibody Test OK'ed For Emergency Use
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Vaccine 100% Effective In Adolescents, Equillium Readout, Amgen Goes Shopping, Achilles IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com