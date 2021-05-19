PolyPid's Single Pivotal Study Sufficient To Support Potential Approval Of D-PLEX100 For Infections After Colorectal Surgery
- PolyPid Ltd (NASDAQ: PYPD) has received written responses from the FDA to a Type B meeting request that the company submitted regarding its development plan for its lead candidate, D-PLEX100.
- The FDA indicated that PolyPid's proposal for a single Phase 3 pivotal study (SHIELD I) would be sufficient to establish clinical efficacy and safety to support approval of D-PLEX100 for the prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in colorectal surgery.
- To date, over 200 patients are enrolled, and the topline data is expected by the end of 2021.
- The trial's primary endpoint is the combination of incisional SSIs and mortality rate within 30 days post-surgery.
- The trial will enroll a minimum of 616 patients, with a maximum of about 900 patients.
- Price Action: PYPD shares are up 0.98% at $9.29 on the last check Wednesday.
