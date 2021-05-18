Evofem Biosciences Stock Plunges On Raising $50M Via Equity At 22% Discount
- Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 50 million shares and accompanying short-term warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 50 million shares.
- The offer price of $1.00 per share represents a discount of 22% from the last close price of $1.28 on Monday.
- The short-term warrants have an exercise price of $1.00 per share, are exercisable immediately, and expire two years following the date of issuance.
- The gross proceeds are expected to be $50 million. Full exercise of the warrants would generate additional proceeds of $50 million.
- An underwriter has an option to purchase up to an additional 7.5 million shares or warrants to purchase up to an additional 7.5 million shares.
- The offering is expected to close by May 20.
- Evofem intends to use the proceeds for commercialization activities related to Phexxi, its ongoing EVOGUARD Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating EVO100 to prevent chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.
- Price Action: EVFM shares are down 37.5% at $0.80 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Financing Offerings General