Evofem Biosciences Stock Plunges On Raising $50M Via Equity At 22% Discount

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 9:06am   Comments
  • Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 50 million shares and accompanying short-term warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 50 million shares.
  • The offer price of $1.00 per share represents a discount of 22% from the last close price of $1.28 on Monday.
  • The short-term warrants have an exercise price of $1.00 per share, are exercisable immediately, and expire two years following the date of issuance.
  • The gross proceeds are expected to be $50 million. Full exercise of the warrants would generate additional proceeds of $50 million.
  • An underwriter has an option to purchase up to an additional 7.5 million shares or warrants to purchase up to an additional 7.5 million shares.
  • The offering is expected to close by May 20.
  • Evofem intends to use the proceeds for commercialization activities related to Phexxi, its ongoing EVOGUARD Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating EVO100 to prevent chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.
  • Price Action: EVFM shares are down 37.5% at $0.80 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

