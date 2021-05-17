Novartis' Entresto Misses Primary Endpoint In Study After Heart Attacks
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) revealed details on Phase 3 PARADISE-MI trial evaluating Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) compared with ramipril in a contemporary acute myocardial infarction (AMI) population.
- Data were presented at the American College of Cardiology's virtual Scientific Session.
- In the Q1 earnings release, Novartis reported that Entresto missed its primary endpoint to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure after acute myocardial infarction.
- In the 5,669-patient Paradise-MI trial, heart attack patients on Entresto were 10% less likely than those on ramipril to be hospitalized for heart failure, die of cardiovascular causes, or develop symptomatic heart failure. The drug needed to hit 15% for the win to be statistically significant.
- In the Paradise-MI trial, symptomatic heart failure diagnosis or hospitalization, or death from cardiovascular causes, cropped up in Entresto patients at a rate of 6.7 per 100 patient-years, or 11.9%.
- Ramipril charted a 13.2% event rate or 7.4 per 100 patient-years.
- An exploratory analysis of the total burden of heart failure, which included recurrent events, showed a 21% reduction in patients on Entresto versus ramipril.
- The rate of cardiovascular death for Entresto patients was 5.9% versus ramipril's 6.7%.
- There was a 6% rate of heart failure hospitalizations in the Entresto arm, versus 6.9% in the ACE inhibitor cohort.
- 1.4% of Entresto patients developed outpatient heart failure compared to 2% in subjects who received ramipril.
- See the AAC.21 presentation here.
- Price Action: NVS shares are up 0.04% at $89 during the market session on the last check Monday.
