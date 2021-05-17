 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novartis' Entresto Misses Primary Endpoint In Study After Heart Attacks

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
Novartis' Entresto Misses Primary Endpoint In Study After Heart Attacks
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVSrevealed details on Phase 3 PARADISE-MI trial evaluating Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) compared with ramipril in a contemporary acute myocardial infarction (AMI) population.
  • Data were presented at the American College of Cardiology's virtual Scientific Session.
  • In the Q1 earnings release, Novartis reported that Entresto missed its primary endpoint to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure after acute myocardial infarction.
  • In the 5,669-patient Paradise-MI trial, heart attack patients on Entresto were 10% less likely than those on ramipril to be hospitalized for heart failure, die of cardiovascular causes, or develop symptomatic heart failure. The drug needed to hit 15% for the win to be statistically significant.
  • In the Paradise-MI trial, symptomatic heart failure diagnosis or hospitalization, or death from cardiovascular causes, cropped up in Entresto patients at a rate of 6.7 per 100 patient-years, or 11.9%.
  • Ramipril charted a 13.2% event rate or 7.4 per 100 patient-years.
  • An exploratory analysis of the total burden of heart failure, which included recurrent events, showed a 21% reduction in patients on Entresto versus ramipril. 
  • The rate of cardiovascular death for Entresto patients was 5.9% versus ramipril's 6.7%.
  • There was a 6% rate of heart failure hospitalizations in the Entresto arm, versus 6.9% in the ACE inhibitor cohort.
  • 1.4% of Entresto patients developed outpatient heart failure compared to 2% in subjects who received ramipril. 
  • See the AAC.21 presentation here.
  • Price Action: NVS shares are up 0.04% at $89 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVS)

Cathie Wood Sheds $33.6M Alibaba Shares On Earnings Day
Cathie Wood Piles Up Palantir For Third Day In A Row, Adding $39M Worth Of Shares
15 European Dividend Aristocrats To Diversify Your Portfolio
Cathie Wood Loads Up $57M In Palantir As Stock Stages Reversal On Q1 Earnings Beat
Cannabis Industry Salary Report: Increased Demand For Top Talent As Salaries Continue To Surge
Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $28M Worth Of Shares In Alibaba Rival JD.Com
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Cardiovascular disease Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com