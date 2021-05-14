Dr Reddy's Rolls Out Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine In India At $13.58/Dose
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY) said that it expects to get 36 million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the next couple of months under its contract with Russia's sovereign wealth fund.
- "We are in discussions with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to import the vaccine towards the end of May," a senior Dr. Reddy's executive said at a post-earnings press conference.
- "Our total commitment contracted from RDIF is 250 million doses, of which the initial 15%-20% is expected through imports," the executive, M V Ramana, added.
- The company expects to use the doses to vaccinate 125 million people in the next 8-12 months.
- As of Friday, India had vaccinated just over 2.9% of its population of about 1.35 billion, according to government data.
- Earlier in the day, Dr. Reddy's said the first dose of Sputnik V was administered in Hyderabad as part of a limited pilot. The vaccine will be priced at ₹995 ($13.58) per dose.
- The company is also working with six local manufacturing partners to scale up production, with doses for commercial use expected from July.
- RDY posted a 28% drop in Q4 net profit, falling short of analysts' estimates.
- The drugmaker posted a 7% Y/Y increase in consolidated sales to ₹47.3 billion, falling short of Street expectations.
- The lackluster topline output was primarily attributed to a poor showing in the North American market, which accounts for most of the company's revenue.
- Sales in North America dropped 3% Y/Y to ₹17.5 billion. Sales increased by just 1% Q/Q.
- Price Action: RDY shares are down 0.88% at $71.91 during the market session on the last check Friday.
