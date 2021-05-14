 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Affimed's AFM13 In Combination With NK Cells Show Improved Tumor Recognition, Killing In Preclinical Studies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2021 9:30am   Comments
Share:
Affimed's AFM13 In Combination With NK Cells Show Improved Tumor Recognition, Killing In Preclinical Studies
  • Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) has announced the publication of in vitro and in vivo research of its lead innate cell engager (ICE), AFM13 (CD16A/CD30), combined with healthy donor-derived Natural killer (NK) cells, in Clinical Cancer Research.
  • The preclinical data demonstrated that AFM13 strongly binds to NK cells, including cytokine-activated or cord blood-derived NK (cbNK) cells, resulting in enhanced tumor recognition and antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity.
  • The preclinical data published supported the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the ongoing Phase 1 study of AFM13, precomplexed with cytokine-preactivated cbNK cells followed by AFM13 monotherapy in patients with CD30-positive malignancies.
  • Results as of March demonstrated an objective response rate of 100% (overall response rate=4/4; partial response=2/4; complete response=2/4) among the first patients enrolled who were all heavily pretreated.
  • There were no observed events of cytokine release syndrome, neurotoxicity, or graft-versus-host disease.
  • Price Action: AFMD shares are trading 0.79% lower at $8.79 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AFMD)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly, Novartis Trail Q1 Estimates, Exec Departure At Applied Genetics, Patent Award For Scholar Rock, Aldeyra Data Readout
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Shelves 2 COVID-19 Studies, Bristol-Myers Squibb Gets European Regulatory Nod, InspireMD's Reverse Split
Earnings Scheduled For April 15, 2021
Preview: Affimed's Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Leadership Transition At Amarin, Vaccine Setback For J&J, FDA Nod For Label Expansion of Roche's Asthma Drug
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs cancerBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com