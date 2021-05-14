Affimed's AFM13 In Combination With NK Cells Show Improved Tumor Recognition, Killing In Preclinical Studies
- Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) has announced the publication of in vitro and in vivo research of its lead innate cell engager (ICE), AFM13 (CD16A/CD30), combined with healthy donor-derived Natural killer (NK) cells, in Clinical Cancer Research.
- The preclinical data demonstrated that AFM13 strongly binds to NK cells, including cytokine-activated or cord blood-derived NK (cbNK) cells, resulting in enhanced tumor recognition and antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity.
- The preclinical data published supported the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the ongoing Phase 1 study of AFM13, precomplexed with cytokine-preactivated cbNK cells followed by AFM13 monotherapy in patients with CD30-positive malignancies.
- Results as of March demonstrated an objective response rate of 100% (overall response rate=4/4; partial response=2/4; complete response=2/4) among the first patients enrolled who were all heavily pretreated.
- There were no observed events of cytokine release syndrome, neurotoxicity, or graft-versus-host disease.
- Price Action: AFMD shares are trading 0.79% lower at $8.79 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
