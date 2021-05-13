 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data From RP-L102, RP-L201 Gene Therapy Programs

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Share:
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data From RP-L102, RP-L201 Gene Therapy Programs
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) has announced positive data from its Fanconi Anemia (FA), Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), and Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD) gene therapy programs.
  • Data were presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting.
  • RP-L102 for FA showed evidence of preliminary engraftment in at least six of nine patients.
  • Although preliminary, four out of the five patients anticipated necessary for a positive trial outcome have initially met the minimum 10% MMC resistance threshold in the bone marrow on at least one occasion, including two patients at 6-months post-treatment.
  • RP-L102 demonstrated a favorable safety profile. One patient experienced a Grade 2 transient infusion-related reaction.
  • All four LAD-I patients with follow-up between 3 to 18 months after RP-L201 treatment had CD18 expression that exceeded the 4-10% threshold associated with survival into adulthood and consistent peripheral blood vector copy number, demonstrating durable clinical benefit.
  • All of these patients have been free of serious infections since hospital discharge following RP-L201 therapy.
  • RP-L301 for Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency showed no serious safety issues or infusion-related complications observed up to 9-months post-treatment. RP-L301 continued to be well-tolerated.
  • Price Action: RCKT shares are up 2.3% at $42.57 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RCKT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
Rocket Pharma Stock Drops After FDA Institutes Clinical Hold On RP-A501 Danon Disease Trial
45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents, Lilly Strikes R&D Collaboration, Vaccine Stocks Novavax, Inovio Sink On Earnings
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs gene therapyBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com