VBI Vaccines' Three-Antigen HBV Vaccine Candidate Trial Data Published In Lancet Infectious Diseases

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 10:15am   Comments
  • VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIVhas announced that results from Phase 3 PROTECT trial of VBI's prophylactic 3-antigen hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine candidate in adults were published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.
  • The study was designed to compare the immunogenicity and safety of 10 µg of VBI's 3-antigen vaccine candidate to 20 µg of the single-antigen HBV vaccine, Engerix-B, made by GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK).
  • Results from this Phase 3 study include:
  • The seroprotection rate (SPR), defined as the percent of participants who achieved antibody (anti-HBs) titers above the protective threshold of 10 mIU/mL in patients over 45 years of age, was 91.4% for VBI's vaccine compared to 76.5% for Engerix-B at Day 196.
  • The SPR in adults over 45 years was 89.4% for VBI's vaccine vs. 73.1% for Engerix-B at Day 196, exceeding the pre-set margins for statistical superiority and clinical superiority.
  • In adults age 18-44 years, the SPR after two doses (Day 168) of VBI's vaccine was comparable to three doses of Engerix-B (Day 196) – 87.2% vs. 91.1%, respectively.
  • In all participants, VBI's vaccine elicited 6x higher Geometric Mean Concentration (GMC) of anti-HBs titers (1148.2 mIU/mL vs. 192.6 mIU/mL).
  • No safety signals were observed in either vaccine arm, and no new safety risks were identified.
  • Price Action: VBIV shares are trading 4.01% higher at $2.85 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Hepatits BBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap General

