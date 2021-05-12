VBI Vaccines' Three-Antigen HBV Vaccine Candidate Trial Data Published In Lancet Infectious Diseases
- VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) has announced that results from Phase 3 PROTECT trial of VBI's prophylactic 3-antigen hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine candidate in adults were published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.
- The study was designed to compare the immunogenicity and safety of 10 µg of VBI's 3-antigen vaccine candidate to 20 µg of the single-antigen HBV vaccine, Engerix-B, made by GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK).
- Results from this Phase 3 study include:
- The seroprotection rate (SPR), defined as the percent of participants who achieved antibody (anti-HBs) titers above the protective threshold of 10 mIU/mL in patients over 45 years of age, was 91.4% for VBI's vaccine compared to 76.5% for Engerix-B at Day 196.
- The SPR in adults over 45 years was 89.4% for VBI's vaccine vs. 73.1% for Engerix-B at Day 196, exceeding the pre-set margins for statistical superiority and clinical superiority.
- In adults age 18-44 years, the SPR after two doses (Day 168) of VBI's vaccine was comparable to three doses of Engerix-B (Day 196) – 87.2% vs. 91.1%, respectively.
- In all participants, VBI's vaccine elicited 6x higher Geometric Mean Concentration (GMC) of anti-HBs titers (1148.2 mIU/mL vs. 192.6 mIU/mL).
- No safety signals were observed in either vaccine arm, and no new safety risks were identified.
- Price Action: VBIV shares are trading 4.01% higher at $2.85 on the last check Wednesday.
Posted-In: Briefs Hepatits BBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap General