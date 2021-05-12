Moderna Inks 25M COVID-19 Shots Supply Pact With Australia
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has announced a new agreement to supply 25 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Australia.
- The deal includes 10 million doses of the company's mRNA-1273 vaccine delivered this year and 15 million doses of its variant booster vaccine candidate to be delivered in 2022.
- The agreement is subject to the approval of mRNA-1273 and the booster vaccine candidate by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are down 0.75% at $157.84 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
