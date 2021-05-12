Nanobiotix, LianBio Ink NBTXR3 Development Pact In Asia For Solid Tumor Settings
- Nanobiotix (NASDAQ: NBTX) has announced a partnership with LianBio to develop and commercialize Nanobiotix's lead product candidate NBTXR3, in Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau), South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand.
- NBTXR3 comprises functionalized hafnium oxide nanoparticles that are administered via one-time intratumoral injection and activated by radiotherapy.
- The product candidate is being evaluated primarily in locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Nanobiotix will receive a $20 million upfront payment and is entitled to receive up to an aggregate of $220 million in potential milestone payments.
- Nanobiotix will also be eligible to receive tiered, low double-digit royalties based on net sales of NBTXR3 in the licensed territories.
- LianBio will participate in the Nanobiotix global Phase 3 registrational study evaluating NBTXR3 in head and neck cancer by enrolling 100 patients in China in the study.
- LianBio will fund all development and commercialization expenses in the collaboration territory, and Nanobiotix will continue to fund all development and commercialization expenses in all other geographies.
- Price Action: NBTX shares closed at $15.5 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Solid TumorBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General