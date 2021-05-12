 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Syndax Pharma Updates On Interim Phase 1 Data From SNDX-5613 Leukemia Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 7:51am   Comments
Share:
Syndax Pharma Updates On Interim Phase 1 Data From SNDX-5613 Leukemia Trial
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX), in its Q1 earnings, also announced new data from the ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 AUGMENT-101 trial evaluating SNDX-5613 in patients with MLLr and NPM1c mutant relapsed/refractory (R/R) acute leukemias.
  • The new data showed that two prior responders have improved from a complete response with incomplete platelet recovery (CRp) to a complete response (CR) with no evidence of minimal residual disease (MRD)
  • With the addition of these two patients, a total of 7/31 patients (23%) have achieved CR/CRh.
  • Syndax announced positive data from the Phase 1 portion of the AUGMENT-101 trial last month.
  • As of the data cutoff date, the overall response rate (ORR) among evaluable patients was 48% (n=15), with 67% (n=10) of these responders achieving MRD- status and four moving to receive stem cell transplant.
  • The ORR in evaluable patients harboring an MLL-rearrangement (n=24), was 54% (n=13), and in evaluable patients harboring an NPM1c mutation (n=7), was 29% (n=2).
  • Syndax remains on track to initiate the pivotal Phase 2 portion of the trial this quarter.
  • Q1 Earnings: Syndax clocked a net loss of $27.7 million or ($0.54) per share, higher than $19.1 million or $0.56 per share a year ago.
  • Increased clinical trial activities and CMC activities resulted in higher R&D expenses of $21.9 million, up from $9.6 million in Q1 2020.
  • The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $271.3 million.
  • Guidance: For Q2 2021, R&D expenses are expected to be $30 million - $35 million, and total operating costs are seen at $35 million - $40 million.
  • For FY21, Syndax forecasts R&D expenses of $90 million - $100 million and total operating expenses of $110 million - $120 million.
  • Price Action: SNDX shares closed at $16.04 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNDX)

Recap: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents, Lilly Strikes R&D Collaboration, Vaccine Stocks Novavax, Inovio Sink On Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: AppLovin, Bed Bath And Beyond, TuSimple And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com