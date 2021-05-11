 Skip to main content

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 9:11am   Comments
Pandemic Hits Perrigo Q1 Top And Bottomline
  • Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGOreported Q1 net sales were $1.01 billion, a decrease of 6.8% year-on-year, missing the consensus of $1.02 billion.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS fell 25.4% to $0.50, well below the consensus of $0.57.
  • The reported declines in the first quarter were distorted by consumer pantry loading in the year-ago quarter and by a historically weak cough/cold season this year, both of which resulted from COVID-19.
  • Consumer Self-Care Americas segment Q1 net sales of $641 million were 8.6% lower than the prior-year quarter, with organic growth down 11.8%.
  • Consumer Self-Care International segment sales decreased 3.4% Y/Y to $370 million, with organic growth down 9.1%.
  • Operating income of $51 million fell from $86 million a year ago. Adjusted operating income came in at $118 million, lower than $151 million last year.
  • The results were impacted by lower net sales volumes leading to lower gross profit, divestitures, and higher operating expenses, including R&D investments.
  • Guidance: Perrigo reaffirmed its FY21 outlook and expected to deliver 3% organic net sales growth, 5% adjusted operating income growth.
  • It sees adjusted EPS of $2.50 to $2.70, in line with the consensus of $2.62.
  • Price Action: PRGO shares are up 0.5% at $43.34 during the premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care General

