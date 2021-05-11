 Skip to main content

Biogen, Capsigen Ink $1.3B AAV Capsids Development Pact For CNS & Neuromuscular Disorders

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 9:05am   Comments
  • Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Capsigen Inc have entered into a strategic research collaboration to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with the potential to deliver gene therapies for various CNS and neuromuscular disorders.
  • As a part of the collaboration, Capsigen's proprietary TRADE platform and associated technologies will be utilized to create and identify novel AAV capsids.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Biogen will receive an exclusive license under Capsigen's proprietary technology for an undisclosed number of CNS and neuromuscular disease targets.
  • Capsigen will receive a $15 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $42 million in potential research milestones and up to an additional $1.25 billion in potential development and commercial payments.
  • Price Action: BIIB shares closed 0.6% higher at $275.61 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Neuromuscular DisorderBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

