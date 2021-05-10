Altimmune's Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Sterilizing Immunity After Single Dose
- Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) has announced positive results from a preclinical study evaluating its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AdCOVID, in a SARS-CoV-2 challenge model of infection.
- The results showed that a single dose of AdCOVID provided sterilizing immunity in the lungs of vaccinated mice, in contrast to the development of dense pulmonary infection and disease in the lungs of non-vaccinated mice following infection with SARS-CoV-2.
- No detectable levels of infectious virus were observed in the lungs of vaccinated mice, representing a greater than one million-fold reduction compared to the non-vaccinated controls.
- The ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluates the safety and immunogenicity of AdCOVID following a single dose or two intranasal doses administered one month apart.
- Topline data is expected next month.
- Price Action: ALT shares are up 4.37% at $13.85 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General Best of Benzinga