 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sonnet Bio's Interleukin 12 Candidate For Solid Tumor Shows Encouraging Action Preclinical Studies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 7:51am   Comments
Share:
Sonnet Bio's Interleukin 12 Candidate For Solid Tumor Shows Encouraging Action Preclinical Studies
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SONN) has a preclinical nonhuman primate GLP repeat-dose study of SON-1010, a proprietary version of Interleukin 12 (IL-12) configured using Sonnet's Fully Human Albumin Binding (FHAB) platform.
  • The FHAB technology targets the tumor and lymphatic tissue, providing a mechanism for dose sparing.
  • The study's objectives were to evaluate the toxicity of SON-1010 in the primates using a subcutaneous, repeat-dose regimen at three different dose levels versus untreated controls and to evaluate the potential reversibility of any adverse findings.
  • The NHP data demonstrates that SON-1010 appears to be safe and is eliciting the expected immune responses.
  • After repeated administration, no observed adverse event level was more than 50 times the anticipated equivalent human clinical dose in NHP, with no evidence of cytokine release syndrome.
  • Pharmacokinetic (PK) analysis of serum samples confirmed an enhanced profile of IL12-FHAB over recombinant human IL-12, with a half-life of around 40 hours in NHP.
  • A significant increase in Interferon-γ, a key pleiotropic cytokine associated with anti-tumor mechanisms, was observed following dosing with IL12-FHAB.
  • By Day 38, all study subjects recovered to baseline (pre-study) values.
  • Repeat dosing administration was tolerated at all dose levels examined.
  • Given that IL12-FHAB has an extended half-life, tolerable doses can be given at longer dosing intervals.
  • The company will provide GMP material for the initiation of the clinical trial in 2H 2021.
  • Price Action: SONN shares are up 5.6% at $1.71 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SONN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Split Verdict For Chemocentryx, NKarta-CRISPR In Cell Therapy Collaboration, Orphazyme's Clinical Trial Setback, 2 IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Keytruda Snags Another FDA Approval, Moderna Slips On Revenue Miss, Chemocentryx Adcom
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs cancerBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com