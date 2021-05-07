 Skip to main content

iBio Stock Is Trading Higher After Announcing Next-Gen COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 7:01am   Comments
  • iBio Inc (NYSE: IBIOhas provided an update on its IBIO-201 program and reported its progress in developing a second-generation subunit vaccine candidate, IBIO-202, being designed for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
  • IBIO-201 combines antigens derived from the spike protein ("S protein") fused with iBio's patented LicKM booster molecule
  • It recently completed IND-enabling toxicology studies. No adverse effects at low or high doses were identified.
  • The Company also reported on the development of IBIO-202, a subunit vaccine candidate that targets the nucleocapsid protein ("N protein") of SARS-CoV-2.
  • "In light of the successful global roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines targeting the S protein and the emergence of variant strains of the disease, we decided to focus our efforts on the continued development of IBIO-202 as a differentiated vaccine candidate," said Tom Isett, Chairman, and CEO.
  • iBio has expressed N protein antigens and initiated intramuscular and intranasal preclinical studies to identify favorable antigen-adjuvant combinations using its plant-based FastPharming System.
  • Results are expected in early Q1 FY2022.
  • Price Action: IBIO shares are 30.4% at $1.80 during premarket trading on the last check Friday.

