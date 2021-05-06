 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TherapeuticsMD Shares Plunge On Declining Gross Margin, Total Prescription Volume

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 10:56am   Comments
Share:
TherapeuticsMD Shares Plunge On Declining Gross Margin, Total Prescription Volume
  • TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMDreported a Q1 EPS loss of $0.11 better than the analyst consensus estimate loss of $0.12, as well as an improvement from EPS loss of $0.21 a year ago. Sales of $19.90 million were slightly better than the consensus of $19.77 million.
  • Though the sales figure improved 60% Y/Y, it was down 13% sequentially.
  • Annovera's net product revenue increased to $8.8 million compared to $2.3 million a year ago.
  • Net revenue per unit was $1,071. The company expects net revenue per unit for Annovera to average approximately $1,100 for the year.
  • Approximately 6,240 prescriptions were dispensed to patients during Q1, up 164% on a Y/Y basis and 5% sequentially.
  • Imvexxy revenue increased by 10% Y/Y to $7 million. Net revenue per unit reached $61, reflecting a 39% Y/Y improvement.
  • Approximately 108,200 prescriptions were dispensed, with the total prescription volume declined 14% Y/Y.
  • BIJUVA sales more than doubled to $2.5 million, with revenue per unit improving 85% Y/Y to approximately $69. Roughly 30,800 BIJUVA prescriptions were dispensed.
  • Gross margin of 76% was 2% lower than 78% reported a year ago, affected by production-related write-offs for Annovera of $0.9 million.
  • TherapeuticsMD held cash of $137.6 million at the end of Q1.
  • Price Action: TXMD shares dropped 10.9% at $1.14 in the market trading session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TXMD)

Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
A Preview Of TherapeuticsMD's Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Negative Regulatory Tidings For Provention Bio, Celcuity Soars On In-licensing Deal, 2 IPOs
30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Earnings News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com