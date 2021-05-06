TherapeuticsMD Shares Plunge On Declining Gross Margin, Total Prescription Volume
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) reported a Q1 EPS loss of $0.11 better than the analyst consensus estimate loss of $0.12, as well as an improvement from EPS loss of $0.21 a year ago. Sales of $19.90 million were slightly better than the consensus of $19.77 million.
- Though the sales figure improved 60% Y/Y, it was down 13% sequentially.
- Annovera's net product revenue increased to $8.8 million compared to $2.3 million a year ago.
- Net revenue per unit was $1,071. The company expects net revenue per unit for Annovera to average approximately $1,100 for the year.
- Approximately 6,240 prescriptions were dispensed to patients during Q1, up 164% on a Y/Y basis and 5% sequentially.
- Imvexxy revenue increased by 10% Y/Y to $7 million. Net revenue per unit reached $61, reflecting a 39% Y/Y improvement.
- Approximately 108,200 prescriptions were dispensed, with the total prescription volume declined 14% Y/Y.
- BIJUVA sales more than doubled to $2.5 million, with revenue per unit improving 85% Y/Y to approximately $69. Roughly 30,800 BIJUVA prescriptions were dispensed.
- Gross margin of 76% was 2% lower than 78% reported a year ago, affected by production-related write-offs for Annovera of $0.9 million.
- TherapeuticsMD held cash of $137.6 million at the end of Q1.
- Price Action: TXMD shares dropped 10.9% at $1.14 in the market trading session on the last check Thursday.
