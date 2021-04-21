 Skip to main content

Trevena's TRV027 Included In Global COVID-19 Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 7:55am   Comments
Trevena's TRV027 Included In Global COVID-19 Study
  • Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) has announced that its novel AT1 receptor-selective agonist, TRV027, has been selected for inclusion in an international Phase 2-Phase 3 trial in COVID-19 patients.
  • The trial is being conducted and funded as part of REMAP-CAP, a global network of clinicians, institutions, and research facilities to evaluate treatments with the potential to reduce mortality, ICU use, and morbidity in severely ill patients with COVID-19. 
  • Four active treatments are included in the study protocol, including TRV027, with 200-300 patients expected to be enrolled in each arm. TRV027 will be administered in conjunction with an ACE inhibitor.
  • The primary outcome is a composite of in-hospital mortality and provision of organ failure support while admitted to an ICU in the 21 days following randomization.
  • The trial is also evaluating clinical outcomes, including ICU and hospital length of stay, ventilator-free days, and organ failure-free days.
  • Price Action: TRVN shares are up 2.94% at $1.75 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

