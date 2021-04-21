Trevena's TRV027 Included In Global COVID-19 Study
- Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) has announced that its novel AT1 receptor-selective agonist, TRV027, has been selected for inclusion in an international Phase 2-Phase 3 trial in COVID-19 patients.
- The trial is being conducted and funded as part of REMAP-CAP, a global network of clinicians, institutions, and research facilities to evaluate treatments with the potential to reduce mortality, ICU use, and morbidity in severely ill patients with COVID-19.
- Four active treatments are included in the study protocol, including TRV027, with 200-300 patients expected to be enrolled in each arm. TRV027 will be administered in conjunction with an ACE inhibitor.
- The primary outcome is a composite of in-hospital mortality and provision of organ failure support while admitted to an ICU in the 21 days following randomization.
- The trial is also evaluating clinical outcomes, including ICU and hospital length of stay, ventilator-free days, and organ failure-free days.
- Price Action: TRVN shares are up 2.94% at $1.75 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
