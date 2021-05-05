 Skip to main content

NeoGenomics Exercises Option To Acquire Remaining Stake In Inivata For $390M

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 8:38am   Comments
  • NeoGenomics Inc (NASDAQ: NEO) has agreed to acquire the remaining stake in Inivata Ltd, a commercial-stage liquid biopsy platform company headquartered in England.
  • The acquisition follows a $25 million minority equity investment by NeoGenomics in Inivata in May last year, at which time NeoGenomics was granted a fixed price option to purchase the remainder of Inivata for $390 million.
  • The cash purchase price will be funded with balance sheet cash and a private placement of equity, with the expected gross proceeds of $200 million.
  • The acquisition is expected to close concurrently with the private placement in June 2021.
  • Inivata will become a liquid biopsy-focused division alongside NeoGenomics' growing clinical, pharma and informatics divisions. Current Inivata CEO Clive Morris will become the President of Inivata and report to Mark Mallon, CEO of NeoGenomics.
  • Private Placement: NeoGenomics will sell 4.4 million shares at $45.00 per share
  • Price Action: NEO shares down 4.85% to $45.26 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

