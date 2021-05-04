 Skip to main content

Rezolute's Plasma Kallikrein Inhibitor Shows Encouraging Action In Diabetic Macular Edema Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
  • Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ: RZLT) has announced positive topline results from Phase 1a clinical study evaluating RZ402 to treat diabetic macular edema (DME).
  • Single-dose oral administration of RZ402 resulted in plasma concentrations that substantially exceeded target pharmacologically active drug levels, demonstrating the potential for once-daily dosing.
  • The study enrolled 30 subjects in three planned sequential dose-level cohorts of 25 mg, 100 mg, and 250 mg.
  • Single doses of RZ402 resulted in dose-dependent increases in systemic exposure. Plasma concentrations of RZ402 exceeded the 3.5 ng/mL target concentration that was pharmacologically active in animal models for 24 hours after receipt of the 25 mg starting dose, and by over 20 and more than 5-fold at maximum concentration and 24 hours after dosing, respectively, at the highest dose tested.
  • RZ402 was generally safe and well-tolerated at all doses tested, without dose-limiting toxicities.
  • The company is planning a Phase 1b multiple ascending dose study, expected to initiate in the third quarter of this year.
  • RZ402 is a selective and potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor (PKI). By inhibiting kallikrein formation, RZ402 is designed to block downstream bradykinin production and the pro-inflammatory, pro-coagulant, and fluid-leakage contact-activation cascade.
  • Price Action: RZLT shares are up 3.32% at $7.46 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

