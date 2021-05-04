Rezolute's Plasma Kallikrein Inhibitor Shows Encouraging Action In Diabetic Macular Edema Study
- Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ: RZLT) has announced positive topline results from Phase 1a clinical study evaluating RZ402 to treat diabetic macular edema (DME).
- Single-dose oral administration of RZ402 resulted in plasma concentrations that substantially exceeded target pharmacologically active drug levels, demonstrating the potential for once-daily dosing.
- The study enrolled 30 subjects in three planned sequential dose-level cohorts of 25 mg, 100 mg, and 250 mg.
- Single doses of RZ402 resulted in dose-dependent increases in systemic exposure. Plasma concentrations of RZ402 exceeded the 3.5 ng/mL target concentration that was pharmacologically active in animal models for 24 hours after receipt of the 25 mg starting dose, and by over 20 and more than 5-fold at maximum concentration and 24 hours after dosing, respectively, at the highest dose tested.
- RZ402 was generally safe and well-tolerated at all doses tested, without dose-limiting toxicities.
- The company is planning a Phase 1b multiple ascending dose study, expected to initiate in the third quarter of this year.
- RZ402 is a selective and potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor (PKI). By inhibiting kallikrein formation, RZ402 is designed to block downstream bradykinin production and the pro-inflammatory, pro-coagulant, and fluid-leakage contact-activation cascade.
- Price Action: RZLT shares are up 3.32% at $7.46 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Diabetic Macular Edema Macular EdemaBiotech News Health Care FDA General