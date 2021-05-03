 Skip to main content

Biotech Firms Gyroscope Therapeutics, Talaris Therapeutics Set IPO Terms

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 3:26pm   Comments
  • Two prospective biotech entrants have set debut terms ahead of their launch later this week.
  • Gyroscope Therapeutics Holdings plc is a U.K.-based Phase 2 biotech developing gene therapies for ocular diseases.
  • According to SEC S-1 prospectus, Gyroscope is planning to offer 6.8 million ADSs at a price range of $20 to $22. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Gyroscope would command a fully diluted market value of $633 million.
  • The company plans to list ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “VISN.”
  • Gyroscope’s lead investigational gene therapy, GT005, is advancing in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial and is evaluated in Phase 2 trials in geographic atrophy.
  • U.S.-based Talaris Therapeutics is a Phase 3 biotech developing methods for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
  • It plans to offer 8.8 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18, with a fully diluted market value of $736 million at the mid-point.
  • Talaris plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “TALS.”
  • Should everything go according to plan, Gyroscope will pull in about $142 million while Talaris will raise roughly $150 million.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Offerings FDA IPOs General Best of Benzinga

