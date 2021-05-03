Why Ocugen Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares are trading higher after the company announced studies showing COVAXIN is potentially effective against three key variants of SARS-CoV-2.

In the ICMR studies, COVAXIN-vaccinated sera effectively neutralized several SARS-CoV-2 variants (B.1.617 (India, double mutant), B.1.1.7 (United Kingdom), B.1.1.28 (Brazil P2), and heterologous strain) in an in-vitro plaque reduction neutralization assay. These studies suggest that COVAXIN vaccination may be effective against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Ocugen Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases.

At the time of publication, the stock was trading 18.9% higher at $15.05 per share. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $18.77.