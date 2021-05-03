 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novartis' Beovu Non-Inferior To Aflibercept In Phase 3 Diabetic Macular Edema Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 7:34am   Comments
Share:
Novartis' Beovu Non-Inferior To Aflibercept In Phase 3 Diabetic Macular Edema Study
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has reported that its Beovu (brolucizumab) drug met primary endpoints in Phase 3 KESTREL and KITE trials conducted in diabetic macular edema (DME) patients.
  • According to one-year data, 6mg Beovu showed non-inferiority in change in best-corrected visual acuity from baseline compared to 2mg Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) Eylea (aflibercept).
  • In the KESTREL study, patients in the Beovu arm demonstrated a mean of 9.2 letters against 10.5 letters for those on aflibercept. Meanwhile, in the KITE trial, Beovu showed a mean of 10.6 letters compared to 9.4 letters with aflibercept.
  • For secondary endpoints, data revealed intraretinal and subretinal fluid at weeks 32 and 52 in fewer eyes treated with Beovu versus those on aflibercept.
  • The company added that central subfield thickness (CSFT) levels below 280μm were found at weeks 32 and 52 in more eyes treated with Beovu versus eyes treated with aflibercept.
  • Fluid is considered a vital disease activity marker in DME, while CSFT is a crucial fluid marker in the retina.
  • Novartis said that these trial data might enable fewer injections of Beovu.
  • Results showed Beovu was overall well-tolerated in both trials. The most common ocular and non-ocular adverse events reported were conjunctival hemorrhage, nasopharyngitis, and hypertension.
  • Novartis plans to submit these one-year results to regulatory authorities in the first half of this year. 
  • Two-year results from KESTREL and KITE are expected to be available later this year.
  • Price Action: NVS shares are up 0.99% at $86.08 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (REGN + NVS)

Week Ahead In Biotech (May 2-8): ChemoCentryx Adcom, Ophthalmology Conference Presentations, Earnings Deluge
Mesoblast Shares Rise As Remestemcel-L Cuts Mortality In Patients Below 65 Years With COVID-19 Related Respiratory Distress
Cathie Wood Piles Up Teladoc As Shares Slump On Q1 Miss, Also Adds More Tesla
Cathie Wood Loads Up $34.5M Worth Of Tesla As Shares Retreat Post Q1 Earnings Report
Sanofi Shares Rise On Q1 Sales Boosted By Dupixent Franchise; Plans To Restart Haemophilia Study With Fitusiran
Eli Lil­ly Aban­dons IL-23 Psoriasis Program, Instead Will Focus On Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease Indications
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Diabetic Macular EdemaBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com