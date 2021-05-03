Novartis' Beovu Non-Inferior To Aflibercept In Phase 3 Diabetic Macular Edema Study
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has reported that its Beovu (brolucizumab) drug met primary endpoints in Phase 3 KESTREL and KITE trials conducted in diabetic macular edema (DME) patients.
- According to one-year data, 6mg Beovu showed non-inferiority in change in best-corrected visual acuity from baseline compared to 2mg Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) Eylea (aflibercept).
- In the KESTREL study, patients in the Beovu arm demonstrated a mean of 9.2 letters against 10.5 letters for those on aflibercept. Meanwhile, in the KITE trial, Beovu showed a mean of 10.6 letters compared to 9.4 letters with aflibercept.
- For secondary endpoints, data revealed intraretinal and subretinal fluid at weeks 32 and 52 in fewer eyes treated with Beovu versus those on aflibercept.
- The company added that central subfield thickness (CSFT) levels below 280μm were found at weeks 32 and 52 in more eyes treated with Beovu versus eyes treated with aflibercept.
- Fluid is considered a vital disease activity marker in DME, while CSFT is a crucial fluid marker in the retina.
- Novartis said that these trial data might enable fewer injections of Beovu.
- Results showed Beovu was overall well-tolerated in both trials. The most common ocular and non-ocular adverse events reported were conjunctival hemorrhage, nasopharyngitis, and hypertension.
- Novartis plans to submit these one-year results to regulatory authorities in the first half of this year.
- Two-year results from KESTREL and KITE are expected to be available later this year.
