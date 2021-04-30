 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mesoblast Shares Rise As Remestemcel-L Cuts Mortality In Patients Below 65 Years With COVID-19 Related Respiratory Distress

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 9:21am   Comments
Share:
Mesoblast Shares Rise As Remestemcel-L Cuts Mortality In Patients Below 65 Years With COVID-19 Related Respiratory Distress
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESOhas announced 60-day results from the randomized controlled trial of remestemcel-L in COVID-19 patients with moderate/severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which had been halted after the third interim analysis, as previously announced.
  • The trial enrolled 222 mechanically ventilated COVID-19 patients.
  • Remestemcel-L reduced mortality by 46% through day 60 in the pre-specified population of 123 treated patients under age 65, 26% vs. 42%, Hazard Ratio (HR) 0.54.
  • The treatment has similar effects on mortality in these patients with either moderate ARDS (HR 0.56) or severe ARDS (HR 0.56).
  • The standard of care changed during the course of the trial to incorporate dexamethasone.
  • Remestemcel-L reduced mortality through day 60 by 75% compared to controls in patients under 65 who received dexamethasone as part of their standard of care, 14% vs. 45%, HR 0.25.
  • Remestemcel-L increased days alive off the ventilator within 60 days and reduced time to discharge from initial hospitalization compared to controls in patients under 65 who received dexamethasone.
  • Mesoblast entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of remestemcel-L, with an initial focus on treating ARDS, including that associated with COVID-19.
  • The company will hold a webcast at 9 A.M ET today.
  • Price Action: MESO shares are up 5.1% at $7.59 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MESO)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Clinical Setback For Adverum, Galera Posts Data Readout, Moderna To Invest In Vaccine Manufacturing, Decision Day For Ardelyx
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Rejection For Protalix, Amgen Q1 Trail Estimates, Pfizer Goes Shopping
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19Biotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com