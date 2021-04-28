BeiGene's Stock Is Trading Higher As Brukinsa Drug On Par With JNJ's Imbruvica In Late-Stage Blood Cancer Studies
- BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) announced positive results from a planned interim analysis of the Phase 3 ALPINE trial comparing Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) against Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Imbruvica (ibrutinib) in adults with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma.
- The data is based on 415 of 652 patients followed for a minimum of 12 months. The planned final analysis is expected in 2022.
- Brukinsa met the primary endpoint of the trial, demonstrating non-inferiority in objective response rate (ORR) vs. ibrutinib by investigator assessment and a numerically higher ORR but not statistically significant improvement by the independent review committee.
- The trial also met a prespecified secondary endpoint related to safety, and Brukinsa demonstrated a statistically significant lower risk of atrial fibrillation or flutter versus ibrutinib.
- BeiGene plans to present these data at an upcoming major medical conference.
- Price Action: BGNE shares are up 9.2% at $353.25 during market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.
