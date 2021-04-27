 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher On Acing Allergic Conjunctivitis Study With Reproxalap

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:40am   Comments
Share:
Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher On Acing Allergic Conjunctivitis Study With Reproxalap
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDXhas announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 INVIGORATE trial evaluating 0.25% reproxalap, in patients with allergic conjunctivitis.
  • The 95-subject trial achieved statistical significance for the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints.
  • The primary efficacy endpoint was the change from baseline in subject-reported ocular itching score after allergen chamber entry. The key secondary endpoint was the change from baseline in ocular redness over the duration of the allergen chamber (approximately 3.5 hours).
  • Relative to patients treated with vehicle, patients treated with reproxalap reported statistically significant ocular itching score reduction across all 11 prespecified primary endpoint comparisons (p<0.0001 for each comparison).
  • The reproxalap-treated patients demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in ocular redness over the duration of the allergen chamber.
  • The company is also conducting TRANQUILITY trials in dry eye disease, with data expected in the second half of 2021.
  • Aldeyra plans to meet with the FDA in the second half of 2021 to discuss the INVIGORATE results and the potential submission of a marketing application.
  • Reproxalap is a novel small-molecule immune-modulating covalent inhibitor of RASP elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease.
  • The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET today.
  • Price Action: ALDX shares are up 31.9% at $14.65 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALDX)

24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Contrasting COVID-19 Treatment Readouts From Roche, Vir, Delay In Kadmon's FDA Review, Alzheimer's Data From Prothena
Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 7-13): Conference Presentations And More Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Allergic Conjunctivitis BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com