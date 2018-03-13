Market Overview

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
3/12/18Evercore ISI GroupDowngradesOutperformIn-Line0.0
3/12/18WedbushDowngradesOutperformNeutral0.0
2/21/18Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweightOverweight39.0
Earnings View Earnings

Q3 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.7 -0.89 -0.19
Rev: 1.86M 1.15M -712.00K
Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-03-14
Rev:

Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics Inc is functional in the United States biotechnology industry. Its focus lies in the research and development of gene therapies for the cure of severe diseases of the central nervous system such as the Parkinson's, Huntington's and Alzheimer's disease. The company has developed products such as VY-AADC01 for Advanced Parkinson's Disease, VY-HTT01 for Huntington's Disease. Voyager's sole source of revenue is generated through its collaboration with a company called Genzyme. Genzyme funds the collaboration for the multiple gene therapy programs, including programs for Parkinson's disease, Friedreich's ataxia, and Huntington's disease, as well as other CNS disorders.
