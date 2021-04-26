 Skip to main content

Johnson & Johnson Looks To Offload Breast Implant Business, Once Again: Bloomberg

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 7:35am   Comments
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is reportedly bringing back its plans to sell its breast implant unit, Mentor.
  • Bloomberg reported that the company is working with an adviser on a sales process. The business is expected to draw interest from private equity firms, according to one of the people.
  • J&J had started a sales process for Mentor last year but revoked plans due to uncertain market conditions in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The business is a part of J&J’s medical devices unit and generates an annual EBITDA of $140 million, one of the people said. J&J spokesperson declined to comment to Bloomberg.
  • J&J had acquired Mentor in December 2008 for about $1.1 billion after it became the first device maker to win approval to reintroduce silicone implants.
  • Mentor has fended off several lawsuits claiming its breast implants ruptured or caused health problems.
  • In February, a U.S. appeals court ruled a group of plaintiffs failed to show wrongdoing by the company under federal law. 
  • Price Action: JNJ shares closed 0.2% higher at $165.52 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bloomberg Breast Implants BriefsBiotech M&A News Health Care General

