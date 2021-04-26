Johnson & Johnson Looks To Offload Breast Implant Business, Once Again: Bloomberg
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is reportedly bringing back its plans to sell its breast implant unit, Mentor.
- Bloomberg reported that the company is working with an adviser on a sales process. The business is expected to draw interest from private equity firms, according to one of the people.
- J&J had started a sales process for Mentor last year but revoked plans due to uncertain market conditions in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
- The business is a part of J&J’s medical devices unit and generates an annual EBITDA of $140 million, one of the people said. J&J spokesperson declined to comment to Bloomberg.
- J&J had acquired Mentor in December 2008 for about $1.1 billion after it became the first device maker to win approval to reintroduce silicone implants.
- Mentor has fended off several lawsuits claiming its breast implants ruptured or caused health problems.
- In February, a U.S. appeals court ruled a group of plaintiffs failed to show wrongdoing by the company under federal law.
- Price Action: JNJ shares closed 0.2% higher at $165.52 on Friday.
