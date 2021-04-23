Bristol Myers' Psoriasis Med Deucravacitinib Superior To Amgen's Otezla, New Data Shows
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) has announced new data from its two Phase 3 trials POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 for deucravacitinib, its oral, selective TYK2 inhibitor for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
- Data were presented at the 2021 American Academy of Dermatology Virtual Meeting Experience.
- In both pivotal studies, the psoriasis drug was superior to placebo and Amgen's Otezla, the current oral standard of care, including measures of durability and maintenance of response.
- Specifically, deucravacitinib showed superior skin clearance compared with Otezla for key secondary endpoints, including PASI 75 and sPGA 0/1 responses at week 16, with an increased benefit versus Otezla at week 24 and maintained through week 52.
- Additionally, deucravacitinib was superior to Otezla across both studies in multiple other secondary endpoints, demonstrating significant and clinically meaningful efficacy improvements in symptom burden and quality of life measures.
- Price Action: BMY shares are up 0.06% at $66.35 in market hours on the last check Friday.
