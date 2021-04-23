Why Novavax, Inovio, and Protara Are Moving Today

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) and Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARA) are among the biotech movers Friday.

Novavax Moves On Mid-stage Malaria Vaccine Data: Novavax, which is in the final legs of completing the COVID-19 vaccine race, is moving on success in another arena. The company announced preprint publication of positive data from a Phase 2b study of malaria vaccine candidate R21. R21 is created by the University of Oxford and uses Novavax' Martix-M adjuvant. It is being licensed to the Serum Institute of India.

The study, which evaluated the investigational vaccine in children, aged 5 months to 17 months, showed 77% efficacy, the company said.

Novavax shares were rising 0.6% to $208.55.

Inovio Sinks On Discontinuation of DoD Funding: Inovio, which is developing a DNA vaccine candidate, codenamed INO-4800, against COVID-19 said the federal agencies led by the Department of Defense have decided to discontinue funding for the Phase 3 study of the vaccine candidate.

Funding for the ongoing Phase 2 study, however, is unaffected. The decision was due to rapid deployment of COVID-19 vaccines that have received emergency use authorizations, and is not a reflection of the awardee or product, the company said, citing DoD.

Inovio said it planning for a predominantly excluding-U.S. Phase 3 trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800.

Inovio shares were plummeting 26.83% to $6.88.

Protara Retreats On FDA Feedback On Rare Disease Study: Protara, a clinical-stage biopharma developing therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases with significant unmet needs, said based on feedback from the Food and Drug Administration, it plans to complete confirmatory, large-scale good manufacturing practices manufacturing comparability in the second half of 2021 before commencing clinical study of TARA-002 in pediatric patients with lymphatic malformations.

Lymphatic malformations are rare malformations of the lymphatic vasculature for which there is no FDA-approved treatment.

TARA-002 is derived from the same cell bank as OK-432, a broad immunopotentiator approved in Japan and Taiwan for the treatment of LMs, where it is currently the standard of care. In 2020, Protara successfully demonstrated initial manufacturing comparability between TARA-002 and the originator compound OK-432.

Protara was dipping 7.63% to $13.80.