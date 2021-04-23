 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novavax's Malaria Vaccine Candidate Shows 77% Efficacy In Mid-Stage Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:
Novavax's Malaria Vaccine Candidate Shows 77% Efficacy In Mid-Stage Study
  • Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) has announced the pre-print publication of data from a Phase 2b trial in children evaluating its malaria vaccine candidate, R21, created by the University of Oxford. The three arms study recruited 450 participants.
  • The vaccine includes Novavax' Matrix-M adjuvant and is licensed to Serum Institute of India (SII).
  • Participants aged 5-17 months received 5 mg of R21 with either 25 mg or 50 mg of Matrix-M or a rabies vaccine as a control.
  • The researchers reported a vaccine efficacy of 77% in the higher adjuvant dose group and 71% in the lower adjuvant dose group.
  • The publication shows that both adjuvant dosage levels were well tolerated in young children with no reported severe reactions to the vaccine.
  • Also, participants vaccinated with R21/Matrix-M showed high titers of malaria-specific anti-N-acetylneuraminic acid phosphatase (NANP) antibodies 28 days after the third vaccination, which almost doubled with the higher adjuvant dose.
  • After a fourth dose, administered one year later, antibody levels were boosted to levels similar to the peak titers achieved following the primary series of vaccinations.
  • Under Novavax's agreement with Serum Institute, SII has the rights to use Matrix-M in the vaccine in regions where the disease is endemic and will pay Novavax royalties.
  • Additionally, Novavax will have commercial rights to sell and distribute the SII-manufactured vaccine in certain countries.
  • Price Action: NVAX shares are up 0.22% at $207.75 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVAX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
54 Biggest Movers From Friday
38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
GameStop, Chewy And More: These Are The Stocks Being Added To The Dave Portnoy-Backed ETF
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Shelves 2 COVID-19 Studies, Bristol-Myers Squibb Gets European Regulatory Nod, InspireMD's Reverse Split
What's Going On With Palantir Stock And Novavax Stock Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs malaria Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com