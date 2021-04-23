Coherus Shares Are Trading Higher As Toripalimab Shows Survival Benefit In Late-Stage Esophageal Cancer Study
- Coherus BioSciences Inc's (NASDAQ: CHRS) partner Junshi Biosciences reported interim analysis from JUPITER-06 Phase 3 trial evaluating toripalimab in combination with paclitaxel/cisplatin chemo as first-line treatment of advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).
- Independent Data Monitoring Committee has determined that toripalimab-paclitaxel/cisplatin combo has achieved the pre-specified primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS).
- Interim data showed toripalimab combo therapy significantly prolonged the PFS and OS, compared with paclitaxel/cisplatin alone.
- Data from the study are expected later this year.
- Earlier in 2021, Coherus in-licensed rights to develop and commercialize toripalimab in the United States and Canada.
- Price Action: CHRS shares are up 0.5% at $14.71 on the last check Friday.
Posted-In: Briefs Esophageal CancerBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General