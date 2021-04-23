 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coherus Shares Are Trading Higher As Toripalimab Shows Survival Benefit In Late-Stage Esophageal Cancer Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 10:11am   Comments
Share:
Coherus Shares Are Trading Higher As Toripalimab Shows Survival Benefit In Late-Stage Esophageal Cancer Study
  • Coherus BioSciences Inc's (NASDAQ: CHRS) partner Junshi Biosciences reported interim analysis from JUPITER-06 Phase 3 trial evaluating toripalimab in combination with paclitaxel/cisplatin chemo as first-line treatment of advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).
  • Independent Data Monitoring Committee has determined that toripalimab-paclitaxel/cisplatin combo has achieved the pre-specified primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS).
  • Interim data showed toripalimab combo therapy significantly prolonged the PFS and OS, compared with paclitaxel/cisplatin alone.
  • Data from the study are expected later this year.
  • Earlier in 2021, Coherus in-licensed rights to develop and commercialize toripalimab in the United States and Canada.
  • Price Action: CHRS shares are up 0.5% at $14.71 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHRS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax CFO Departs, Zai Lab Inks Cancer Drug Collaboration, FDA Nod For Gilead
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Leadership Transition At Amarin, Vaccine Setback For J&J, FDA Nod For Label Expansion of Roche's Asthma Drug
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Illumina Lights Up, Cara Soars On Index Inclusion, Novavax Starts Crossover Vaccine Study, Turning Point Data Readout
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Vaccine 100% Effective In Adolescents, Equillium Readout, Amgen Goes Shopping, Achilles IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Esophageal CancerBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com