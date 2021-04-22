 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moderna's Flagship Venture Firm Cashed $1.4B From Stock Sale In Two Months: Forbes

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 1:53pm   Comments
Share:
Moderna's Flagship Venture Firm Cashed $1.4B From Stock Sale In Two Months: Forbes
  • Almost a decade ago, Flagship Pioneering, a VC fund run and majority-owned by Moderna Inc’s (NASDAQ: MRNA) chairman and co-founder, Noubar Afeyan, poured cash into the company, even when Moderna had faced some early setbacks.
  • Over the last 13 months, since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic, Flagship has sold off Moderna shares worth more than $1.4 billion, as reported by Forbes.
  • The most recent sales came in late February and March this year when two Flagship funds, Fund IV and Fund IV-RX, sold off 53% of their stake in the company.
  • Noubar Afeyan put the sales into motion days after the company’s COVID-19 vaccine was authorized by the FDA in December last year.
  • The funds also sold 1 million shares for $68.2 million (pretax) in May 2020.
  • According to SEC filings, Afeyan owns at least 75% of Flagship, and the firm directly owns 4% of Flagship Ventures Fund IV but doesn’t own any of Flagship Ventures Fund IV-Rx.
  • Moderna’s CEO Stéphane Bancel sold around 1.7 million shares, about 7% of his stake for $161.2 million since March 2020. He still owns a 6% stake in the company, part of an estimated $5.5 billion net worth that includes about $1.5 billion in Moderna options.
  • The next biggest seller was Moderna’s chief medical officer, Tal Zaks, who made $108.2 million from the sale of the shares.
  • On the other hand, the founding investor, Timothy Springer, and co-founder Robert Langer have benefited from the stupendous share price growth. Still, neither has sold a share since the company was founded in 2010. 
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 0.6% at $168.44 in market trading hours on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

So What's Up With Amazon And Moderna Today?
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna To Supply Variant-Specific Vaccine To Israel, Roche's Diagnostics Business Comes to Rescue
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson, Biogen Earnings, Neurology Conference And IPOs
Why Fauci Thinks Getting Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine 'Back On Track' Soon Is Crucial
Expert Ratings for Moderna
UK Trial On Mix-Match COVID-19 Vaccines Expanded To Add Moderna, Novavax Shots
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Insider Trades General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com