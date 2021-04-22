Can-Fite Expands Mid-Stage COVID-19 Study To Europe
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd (NYSE: CANF) has expanded its Phase 2 COVID-19 study of Piclidenoson to two European countries, Romania and Bulgaria.
- The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluates Piclidenoson plus standard supportive care (SSC) vs. placebo plus SSC in severely ill hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
- Efficacy will be assessed through standard measures of clinical and respiratory status at Day 29, including the proportion of patients alive and free of respiratory failure, as well as the proportion discharged without the need for supplemental oxygen.
- Safety and pharmacokinetic data will also be captured.
- "With the reduction in COVID-19 cases in Israel, we believe expansion into Europe will help speed up recruitment," stated Can-Fite CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.
- Piclidenoson is an A3 adenosine receptor agonist (A3AR) small molecule.
- It is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 study as a treatment for moderate to severe psoriasis.
- Price Action: CANF shares are up 0.44% at $2.28 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.
