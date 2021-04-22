 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Can-Fite Expands Mid-Stage COVID-19 Study To Europe

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:
Can-Fite Expands Mid-Stage COVID-19 Study To Europe
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd (NYSE: CANF) has expanded its Phase 2 COVID-19 study of Piclidenoson to two European countries, Romania and Bulgaria.
  • The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluates Piclidenoson plus standard supportive care (SSC) vs. placebo plus SSC in severely ill hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
  • Efficacy will be assessed through standard measures of clinical and respiratory status at Day 29, including the proportion of patients alive and free of respiratory failure, as well as the proportion discharged without the need for supplemental oxygen.
  • Safety and pharmacokinetic data will also be captured.
  • "With the reduction in COVID-19 cases in Israel, we believe expansion into Europe will help speed up recruitment," stated Can-Fite CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.
  • Piclidenoson is an A3 adenosine receptor agonist (A3AR) small molecule.
  • It is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 study as a treatment for moderate to severe psoriasis.
  • Price Action: CANF shares are up 0.44% at $2.28 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CANF)

Can-Fite Starts Preclinical Studies Required By FDA, EMA For Two Lead Drug Candidates Registration Filing
Can-Fite Says Cannabinoid-Based Therapies Stop Liver Cancer Growth, Preclinical Studies Show
The Market Slows Down As Q1 Closes Out
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1%; SunLink Health Systems Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19 EuropeBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com